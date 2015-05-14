Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Digital Avenue SA :
* Q1 net loss of 283,402 zlotys ($78,839) versus loss of 398,945 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 406,989 zlotys versus 792,291 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5947 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order