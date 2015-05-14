Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Biosintez OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 725.7 million roubles ($14.52 million) versus 601.2 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net loss to RAS of 38.3 million roubles versus loss of 12.6 million roubles year ago Source text for: bit.ly/1e2QTdp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9805 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: