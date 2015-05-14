UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 CSP International Fashion Group SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 1.0 million euros ($1.14 million) versus 3.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 2.6 million euros versus 5.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue is 33 million euros versus 34.6 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1bRICHt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.