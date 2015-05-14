Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 BPX SA :
* Q1 net profit 166,065 zlotys ($46,340) versus loss 62,746 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 383,742 zlotys versus 247,783 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5836 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order