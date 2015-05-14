Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Reply SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 21.3 million euros ($24.34 million) versus 18.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 20.5 million euros versus 16.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 169.2 million euros versus 153.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8751 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order