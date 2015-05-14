Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Modecom SA :
* Q1 net profit 1.1 million zlotys versus 540,660 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 42.7 million zlotys ($11.9 million) versus 37.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5794 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order