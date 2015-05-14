UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 Trud OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 6.2 million roubles ($3,998.64) versus 3.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 3.1 million roubles versus 18,000 roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Plg2k1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.0170 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.