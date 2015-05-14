Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Genomed SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.0 million zlotys ($560,004) versus 1.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 175,327 zlotys versus profit of 128,906 zlotys year ago
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.