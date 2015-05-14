Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Vidis SA :
* Q3 2014/2015 net loss 213,910 zlotys ($59,688) versus 107,251 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 7.3 million zlotys versus 7.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5838 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order