Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
May 14 Fullsix SpA :
* Q1 net revenue 5,624,000 euros ($6.40 million), up by 39.1 pct
* Q1 net profit 5,000 euros versus loss 191,000 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 194,000 euros versus loss 25,000 euros year ago
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
BAGHDAD, April 1 Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.