Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Braster SA :
* Sets issue price of series F share at 15 zloty ($4.2) per share
* Final number of series F shares offered is 2.6 million
* Institutional investors will be offered 1,861,143 shares and individual investors will be offered 738,857 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: