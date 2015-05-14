Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Prim SA :
* Q1 revenue at 23.6 million euros ($26.9 million) versus 22.7 million euros year on year
* Net debt at end of Q1 at 66,304 euros versus 1.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 EBITDA at 2.6 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit after tax at 2.5 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year on year
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.