May 14 Ellaktor SA
* Says its subsidiary Aktor won international tender for
Design and Construction of the Expansion Project for the "El
Salitre" Wastewater Treatment Plant
* Says Aktor is the leader of the joint venture "PTAR
Expansion Del Salitre"
* Says members of the joint venture are also Aqualia
Infraestructuras, a member of the spanish group FCC, and the
Columbian company CASS Constructores
* Says project serves the capital of Colombia, Bogotá and is
financed by the World Bank with a bid of USD 490 million
* Says joint venture PTAR is waiting for the technical
evaluation of the bid and signature of contract
Source text: bit.ly/1JgY8dm
