May 14 Ellaktor SA

* Says its subsidiary Aktor won international tender for Design and Construction of the Expansion Project for the "El Salitre" Wastewater Treatment Plant

* Says Aktor is the leader of the joint venture "PTAR Expansion Del Salitre"

* Says members of the joint venture are also Aqualia Infraestructuras, a member of the spanish group FCC, and the Columbian company CASS Constructores

* Says project serves the capital of Colombia, Bogotá and is financed by the World Bank with a bid of USD 490 million

* Says joint venture PTAR is waiting for the technical evaluation of the bid and signature of contract Source text: bit.ly/1JgY8dm

