UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
May 14 Ip Group Plc
* Total of 26,500,000 new ordinary shares in company have been placed by Numis Securities Limited
* Raised total gross proceeds of approximately £55.1m
* Placing shares will upon issue represent approximately 4.9 percent of IP Group's existing issued ordinary share capital prior to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.