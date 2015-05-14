May 14 Ip Group Plc

* Total of 26,500,000 new ordinary shares in company have been placed by Numis Securities Limited

* Raised total gross proceeds of approximately £55.1m

* Placing shares will upon issue represent approximately 4.9 percent of IP Group's existing issued ordinary share capital prior to placing