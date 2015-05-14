Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Vidis SA :
* Sees now FY 2014/2015 net profit of 1.4 million zlotys ($391,116.08) versus 1.1 million zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees now FY 2014/2015 revenue of 44 million zlotys versus 38 million zlotys previously forecasted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5795 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order