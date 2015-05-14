Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Polfa SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.0 million zlotys ($559,081) versus 13.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 266,877 zlotys versus loss 6.4 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5773 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: