UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says have executed with Beijing Xianjiang Yihua Films & TV, based in Beijing, new license agreement for TV and new media rights
* Deal provides for exclusivity broadcasting of same programs in Mandarin covering whole national territory of People Republic of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.