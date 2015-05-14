Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
May 14 Mediacontech SpA :
* EBITDA at end of March 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million)versus 1.6 million euros same period year ago
* Revenue at end of March 14.7 million euros versus 16.4 million euros same period year ago
* Pre-Tax loss at end of march 1.4 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros same period year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
BAGHDAD, April 1 Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.