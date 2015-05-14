May 14 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says to increase capital by up to 358.7 million euros ($408 million) through the issue of 35.9 million new shares

* Nominal value of 10 euro per share plus issue premium of 1 euro per new share issued

* Says before the capital increase Pei Valor S.A R.L. to sell 3.5 million shares (9.7 percent of share capital) in a private placement within the accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Says signed placement contract with JB Capital Markets, Sociedad De Valores SAU and Deutsche Bank AG, London branch, as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering price to be published on May 15 Source text for Eikon:

