Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Eukedos SpA :
* Reports Q1 net profit of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 production value is 15.5 million euros versus 15.2 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: