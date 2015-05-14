UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 Digital Bros SpA :
* Reports 9-month net income of 5.6 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month revenue is 88 million euros, down by 12.7 percent
* Says the launch of Payday2: Crimewave Edition planned for June makes outlook for Q4 significantly positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.