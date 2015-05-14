Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
May 14 MIT Mobile Internet Technology SA :
* Q1 revenue 21.2 million zlotys ($5.9 million) versus 17.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million zlotys versus 882,000 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5740 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
BAGHDAD, April 1 Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.