UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 11 Bit Studios SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 4.9 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 4.2 million zlotys
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million zlotys ($1.8 million)
* Does not provide comparative data as 2015 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5698 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.