May 15 Aker Asa :

* Says the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has approved offering and listing of up to 2,310,189 new shares in the company in dividend issue, each with a nominal value of NOK 28 per share

* In the dividend issue each shareholder in the firm can choose to use half of the dividend it is entitled to pursuant to the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2015 to subscribe for new shares in the Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)