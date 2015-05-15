UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Kiler Alisveris :
* Says shareholders Kiler Holding, Denge Reklam, Sevgül Kiler, Hikmet Kiler, Nahit Kiler, Vahit Kiler and Ümit Kiler sign agreement to sell 85 percent at 429.6 million lira ($165.42 million)
* Shareholders to sell nominal 114.4 million shares to Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci
* Offered shares are not publicly traded
* After the transaction Kiler Alveri and its unit Kiler Ankara Maazaclk to be under control of Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5970 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.