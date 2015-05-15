May 15 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd

* Audited group results for the year ended 28 February 2015, dividend announcement and notice of AGM

* FY headline earnings per share up 72 pct to 103.3 cents

* Revenue up 19 pct to r1.65 billion

* Dividend per share declared up from 15 cents to 34 cents

* Net asset value up 11 pct to 942 cents

* EBITDA margin up from 7.2 pct to 8.8 pct