May 15 EnQuest Plc

* Production averaged 30,768 boepd for four months to end of April 2015, up 20.2%

* Full year 2015 production guidance is reiterated at between 33,000 boepd and 36,000 boepd

* Alma/Galia remains on track for first oil in mid-2015.

* Kraken development continues to be on budget and on schedule for first oil in 2017.