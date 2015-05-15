BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
May 15 EnQuest Plc
* Production averaged 30,768 boepd for four months to end of April 2015, up 20.2%
* Full year 2015 production guidance is reiterated at between 33,000 boepd and 36,000 boepd
* Alma/Galia remains on track for first oil in mid-2015.
* Kraken development continues to be on budget and on schedule for first oil in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)