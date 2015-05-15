UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Societe Internationale De Plantations D'heveas SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue of 51.6 million euros ($58.72 million) versus 69.8 million euros a year ago
* Maintains its objective of overall production (up 20 pct in 2015)
Source text: bit.ly/1cCHBnb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.