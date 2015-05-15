May 15 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of NEO for 27.1 million euros ($30.8 million)paid in cash and shares

* Expects to issue 195,000 shares in 2016 and 2018 to make deferred payment in shares for acquisition of EMBOU and EBESIS Source text: bit.ly/1Fc19IX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)