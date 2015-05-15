May 15 Quest for Growth NV

* Expects a positive impact on its NAV of about 10 million euros ($11.37 million) or 0.86 euro per share because of Circassia Pharmaceuticals acquiring Prosonix

* Prosonix is the largest non-quoted investment in the Quest for Growth portfolio.

Source text: bit.ly/1EJMbqd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)