Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Telgam SA :
* Q1 revenue 362,928 zlotys ($101,975) versus 478,855 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss of 34,030 zlotys versus profit of 142,253 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5590 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order