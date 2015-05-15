UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Rajdy 4x4 Sa :
* Q1 net loss 67,288 zlotys ($18,855.05)versus loss 2.8 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 10,451 zlotys versus 66,383 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5687 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.