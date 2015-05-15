May 15 SABMiller Plc

* SABMiller to enter UK craft beer market with acquisition of meantime brewing company

* Plans to grow sales of Meantime's beers nationally

* Explore export opportunities in its european markets under continued leadership of nick miller, meantime CEO.

* Acquisition is expected to complete in early June 2015

* Meantime will be incorporated into SABMiller Europe's accounts