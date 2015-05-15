STOCKHOLM May 15 Fenix Outdoor :

*Says to buy remaining stake in Frilufts Retail Europé AB, "Frilufts"

*The transaction is expected to close around Mid-2015. After that Fenix Outdoor will own 100 percent of outstanding shares in Frilufts

*Fenix Outdoor will buy the shares through a rights issue of 210,000 B-shares and a smaller part in cash