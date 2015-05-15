BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
May 15 Tyman Plc
* AGM trading statement
* Trading in first four months of 2015 has been in line with board's expectations
* Noting that this period typically sees lower seasonal levels of activity in our principal Northern hemisphere end-markets
* Operating profit in year to date ahead of 2014 on both a reported and constant currency
* Revenues increased by about 6.3 percent compared with corresponding period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)