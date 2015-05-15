May 15 Tyman Plc

* AGM trading statement

* Trading in first four months of 2015 has been in line with board's expectations

* Noting that this period typically sees lower seasonal levels of activity in our principal Northern hemisphere end-markets

* Operating profit in year to date ahead of 2014 on both a reported and constant currency

* Revenues increased by about 6.3 percent compared with corresponding period in 2014