May 15 John Menzies Plc :

* Trading performance from January 1 2015 to 30 April 2015 is in line with plan

* Board remains committed to maximising shareholder value and evaluates all options, including its corporate structure on a regular basis

* Menzies Aviation revenue growth in period is 8 pct at constant currency

* Encourage an open and proactive dialogue with all our stakeholders