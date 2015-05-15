BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
May 15 John Menzies Plc :
* Trading performance from January 1 2015 to 30 April 2015 is in line with plan
* Board remains committed to maximising shareholder value and evaluates all options, including its corporate structure on a regular basis
* Menzies Aviation revenue growth in period is 8 pct at constant currency
* Encourage an open and proactive dialogue with all our stakeholders
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)