UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.88 billion roubles ($77.53 million) versus 3.25 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 301.4 million roubles versus 175.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 1.81 billion roubles versus 1.28 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 514.1 million roubles versus 394 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1bTCZIL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.0467 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.