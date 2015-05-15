UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Signs a joint venture agreement with China Smart Holding Company Limited
* Is in the process of creating a new unit, China Smart Forever Entertainment Holdings (Hong Kong) Company Limited
* Plans with its Chinese partner to list new unit on stock exchange in Asia
* New unit will be based in Hong Kong and will coordinate releases and sales of games in Asia and China
* The company's games to debut in China in 2015
* Will acquire 35 percent stake of the unit for HK$ 1.5 million ($193,500)
* To purchase stake in the unit, the company will issue no more than 1.8 million series M shares of 0.4 zloty issue price per share
* The issue will be mainly targeted at the Chinese company
* The parties also plan to exchange 10 pct stakes between each other within the next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 3.5584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.