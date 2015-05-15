UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 WeSC publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 46.5 million Swedish crowns ($5.66 million) versus 51.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 2.1 million crowns versus loss 9.0 million crowns year ago
* Says for 2015 expects to again on a full year basis reach a positive result, and then achieve growth and performance target in 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2201 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.