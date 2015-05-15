May 15 Hellas Online SA :

* Says Vodafone-Panafon's squeeze-out right for its remaining shares has been approved

* Says its shares' trading will halt on May 28, 2015

* Says as per the regulator's decision, Vodafone will give 0.563 euros ($0.6406) per share

* Says Vodafone has to submit the payment for the shares within 3 business days from the halt of its shares' trading

Source text: bit.ly/1IBUZGb

