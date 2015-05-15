Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Hellas Online SA :
* Says Vodafone-Panafon's squeeze-out right for its remaining shares has been approved
* Says its shares' trading will halt on May 28, 2015
* Says as per the regulator's decision, Vodafone will give 0.563 euros ($0.6406) per share
* Says Vodafone has to submit the payment for the shares within 3 business days from the halt of its shares' trading
Source text: bit.ly/1IBUZGb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
