BRIEF-Asetek receives an order for RackCDU D2C liquid cooling solution
* ANNOUNCED CONFIRMATION OF AN ORDER FROM ONE OF ITS EXISTING OEM PARTNERS FOR ITS RACKCDU D2C LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION
May 15 Boomerang SA :
* Q1 revenue 832,032 zlotys ($233,830) versus 193,771 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 56,552 zlotys versus loss 194,256 zlotys a year ago
* Bell investing $854 million in Montréal to bring the fastest broadband fibre technology directly to homes and businesses across the city