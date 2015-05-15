BRIEF-Asetek receives an order for RackCDU D2C liquid cooling solution
* ANNOUNCED CONFIRMATION OF AN ORDER FROM ONE OF ITS EXISTING OEM PARTNERS FOR ITS RACKCDU D2C LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION
May 15 Blue Ocean Media SA :
* Q1 net loss of 90,038 zlotys ($25,230) versus profit of 107,942 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 753,979 zlotys versus 775,264 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCED CONFIRMATION OF AN ORDER FROM ONE OF ITS EXISTING OEM PARTNERS FOR ITS RACKCDU D2C LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION
* Bell investing $854 million in Montréal to bring the fastest broadband fibre technology directly to homes and businesses across the city