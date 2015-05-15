BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
May 15 LSR Group :
* Dismisses Aleksandr Vakhmistrov from general director post and appoints to this post Andrey Molchanov Source text - bit.ly/1HhszOx
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.