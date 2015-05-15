BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
May 15 UK Arsagera OJSC :
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 25 million roubles ($499,600.32) versus loss of 8 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 8.4 million roubles 4.8 million roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1ROaxt7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.0400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.