Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Yellow Hat SA :
* Q1 revenue 147,000 zlotys ($41,219) versus 107,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 125,000 zlotys versus loss 108,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order