UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Murmanskiy Tralovyi Flot PJSC :
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 212.9 million roubles ($4.26 million) versus 14.1 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 2.27 billion roubles versus 1.44 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 7.95 billion roubles versus 5.09 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net loss to RAS of 293.1 million roubles versus profit of 530.3 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1H6LYil
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.