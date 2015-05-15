UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Internity SA :
* Q1 revenue 21.15 million zlotys ($5.93 million), up 17.7 percent year on year
* Q1 net loss 175,599 zlotys versus loss 33.511 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5646 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.