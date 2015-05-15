May 15 Olainfarm AS :

* Says starts exporting to Mongolia

* April 2015 group has made sales worth 9.15 million euros ($10.37 million), down by 3 percent year ago

* During four months of 2015 consolidated sales of 36.76 million euros, up by 12 percent versus year ago

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated sales are expected to be at 100 million euro

