BRIEF-Infectex announces positive phase 2B-3 clinical trial results of SQ109
Infectex announces positive phase 2b-3 clinical trial results of SQ109 for the treatment of multidrug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis
May 15 Olainfarm AS :
* Says starts exporting to Mongolia
* April 2015 group has made sales worth 9.15 million euros ($10.37 million), down by 3 percent year ago
* During four months of 2015 consolidated sales of 36.76 million euros, up by 12 percent versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 consolidated sales are expected to be at 100 million euro
