Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Blur Group Plc
* Stephen Harvey has stepped down from his non-board position as group chief financial officer with immediate effect
* Barbara Spurrier remains as director of financial reporting on board with primary oversight over financial function of group
* Helen Blackmore as co-chief operating officer, responsible for integrating internal operations Helen will continue to strengthen finance function with James Porter, Blur's current group financial controller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order