May 15 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Board of bwin.party reconfirms that it is continuing its discussions with a number of third parties and has received revised proposals

* There can be no guarantee that these discussions will result in any transaction being completed and a further update will be given in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)